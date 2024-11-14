Zille's remarks are a direct response to statements made by minister Ntshavheni, who during a post-cabinet media briefing in Cape Town this week made it clear that the government would not help the Stilfontein miners.
Where's the ubuntu?: Zille questions tough stance on illegal miners
'People facing a perilous life-threatening calamity must be rescued'
In the wake of growing tensions surrounding the plight of illegal miners underground in a North West province mine, the federal chair of the DA, Helen Zille, has called for ubuntu.
There could be several thousand (some say 4,500) zama zamas underground in Stilfontein, North West, without food and water. Police sealed off entrances to the mine to stop the miners from receiving supplies. They are getting desperate but refuse to surface as police are poised to arrest them.
Zille's comments come as the government faces mounting criticism for its handling of the situation, particularly in light of remarks made by minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Speaking out in defence of the miners, Zille emphasised the need to balance law enforcement with compassion.
“Come on, the minister is talking about human beings here. People facing a perilous life-threatening calamity must be rescued. Arrest and prosecute them for breaking the law but don't leave them to perish in horrific circumstances.
“What happened to ubuntu?” Zille asked, calling for empathy even as the government maintains a tough stance on illegal mining activities.
Zille questioned the motivation behind the miners' actions, which could shed light on their current predicament.
“Something about the zama zamas [illegal miners] needs to be explained: are they trapped underground? Or are they there voluntarily? If the latter, I can understand why the police do not want to face death by going down to arrest them. If the zamas have a choice to exit, it is theirs to make,” she said.
Zille's remarks are a direct response to statements made by minister Ntshavheni, who during a post-cabinet media briefing in Cape Town this week made it clear that the government would not help the Stilfontein miners.
“We are not sending help to criminals. We are going to smoke them out. They will come out. We are not sending help to criminals. Criminals are not to be helped. Criminals are to be persecuted,” said Ntshavheni.
Since the launch of Operation Vala Umgodi in December 2023, the government has intensified efforts to combat illegal mining in various provinces, including the North West.
The operation, which seeks to curb illegal mining activities, has led to more than 13,000 arrests across South Africa, with millions of rand worth of uncut diamonds and cash seized by the police. However, the operation has also resulted in thousands of illegal miners living underground without food, water or medical assistance.
Despite reports indicating several fatalities among the miners, police have yet to confirm these deaths. They have, however, called on the illegal miners to resurface so they can receive medical care and other necessary assistance.
Authorities have promised that law enforcement will remain in place until all those underground are accounted for, with the intention to arrest them once they emerge.
The situation has sparked an ongoing debate about the balance between law enforcement and compassion, with calls for a more humane approach.
