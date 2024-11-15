WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa to tackle food-borne illness crisis in national address
By TIMESLIVE - 15 November 2024
President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to brief the nation on the recent food poisoning incidents and interventions going forward.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation to outline the government's response to recurring food-borne illnesses that have claimed the lives of several children.
