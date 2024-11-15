News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa to tackle food-borne illness crisis in national address

By TIMESLIVE - 15 November 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to brief the nation on the recent food poisoning incidents and interventions going forward.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation to outline the government's response to recurring food-borne illnesses that have claimed the lives of several children.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
