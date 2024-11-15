Van der Westhuizen said the event would boast various payment packages to ensure each guest was treated to a unique and memorable experience.
Top artists to light up stage at summer festival
Gqeberha are you ready?
The Aweh Summerfest is coming to the Andrew Rabie High School sports grounds and the 2024 festival welcomes some of SA’s top performing artists on one stage.
The show, taking place on December 27, promises to get audiences off their chairs and dancing to the beats of Kaptein, Skarumba, Pampoen as well as many more hits from Kurt Darren, Juanita du Plessis, Steve Hofmeyr, Jay du Plessis, Ruan Josh, Neil Somers, Franja and the Eastern Cape’s own Kerry Hiles.
Event organiser Nico van der Westhuizen said the festival would provide an exciting addition to the summer season’s event calendar and catered for the entire family.
“Various local gourmet food stalls will ensure nobody goes home hungry.
“Local music on stage throughout the day, top entertainment, fun and sun and Gqeberha’s friendliness is our promise to keep you on your feet throughout.”
Van der Westhuizen said the event would boast various payment packages to ensure each guest was treated to a unique and memorable experience.
“If you enjoy being up close and personal to the action, get your golden circle ticket for only R350.
“Our adult tickets are R250 and kids under 12, R75. Children two years and younger will be allowed entry for free.
“This year also allows you to entertain your mates or family by buying your own table for the festival.
“Each table is reserved for six people. This section is close to the stage and will have it’s own bar area.
“Each table furthermore receives a six-pack of beer, a bottle of wine and personal experience.
“The price per table is R3,120 and no children will be allowed.
“Guests will be allowed one cooler box of no bigger than 45l per person.
“There will be a corkage fee of R125 per cooler box, no exceptions.
“Vendors will be selling cold drinks, water and the like. No glass bottles of any kind will be allowed. Only plastic or steel cups.
“The venue will be selling ice so only bring your drinks.”
He said the Aweh Summerfest promised to be an unforgettable event of the year.
“The festival will be well supported with great food and drink services, an amazing line-up of artists and, more so, the friendliness of the Port Elizabeth [Gqeberha] people.”
Tickets are available from www.karnavalevents.co.za
