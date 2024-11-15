Shocked dad finds daughter dead under bed
Blood-stained body of 26-year-old found under blankets
A Nelson Mandela Bay father thought his daughter, wrapped in blankets, was simply sleeping.
However, as the Motherwell man shook her and unwrapped the blankets, he saw his eldest daughter’s naked, blood-stained body with scars beneath her breasts, where she had been viciously beaten...
