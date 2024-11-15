One person was killed and four others were injured when five armed suspects stormed a house in Elk Street, Helenvale, early on Friday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said five men broke open the back door to the house and opened fire on the occupants inside.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and three women, aged between 28 and 54, and a 21-year-old man were all shot in their legs.
After being taken to hospital, the man with the head wound died.
“A murder case and four attempted murder cases were opened by SAPS Gelvandale and are being investigated by the Anti-Gang Unit,” Beetge said.
Anyone who can assist the police with information that could help with the investigation can contact investigating officer detective WO Phillips on 082-387-6765 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
HeraldLIVE
One killed, four injured during attack on Helenvale home
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
One person was killed and four others were injured when five armed suspects stormed a house in Elk Street, Helenvale, early on Friday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said five men broke open the back door to the house and opened fire on the occupants inside.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and three women, aged between 28 and 54, and a 21-year-old man were all shot in their legs.
After being taken to hospital, the man with the head wound died.
“A murder case and four attempted murder cases were opened by SAPS Gelvandale and are being investigated by the Anti-Gang Unit,” Beetge said.
Anyone who can assist the police with information that could help with the investigation can contact investigating officer detective WO Phillips on 082-387-6765 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics