Home of Legends Cup — a historic first for the Eastern Cape

Get ready, Nelson Mandela Bay. The stage is set for an unforgettable day of sport, music and celebration.
This Saturday, November 16, the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha will host the first-ever Home of Legends Cup 2024, an event that promises to unite soccer fans and music lovers like never before.
A Clash of Soccer Titans
Four of SA’s powerhouses — our very own Chippa United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Lamontville Golden Arrows — will battle it out on the field, bringing high-octane action and fierce competition to the heart of Nelson Mandela Bay.
These teams are not just competitors; they are pillars of SA soccer, each bringing their unique history, tactical prowess and fervent fan bases.
From the skilful plays of Mamelodi Sundowns, known for their continental dominance, to the storied legacy of Kaizer Chiefs, a club synonymous with SA soccer, the dynamic flair and home-ground pride of Chippa, and the relentless pace and tactical finesse of Golden Arrows, the stakes have never been higher.
The semifinal round, determined by an interactive online polling system, reflects the passion of the fans who selected these matchups. The semifinals are:
Semifinal 1: Kaizer Chiefs v Lamontville Golden Arrows (kickoff at 10am)
Semifinal 2: Mamelodi Sundowns v Chippa United (kickoff at 1pm)
The winners of these matches will face off in the grand Home of Legends Cup final at 5pm. Each match promises top-tier soccer with heart-stopping moments that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.
Musical Giants take the Stage
This year’s Home of Legends Cup isn’t just about soccer; it’s a fully-fledged festival of SA culture.
Fans will be treated to live performances by some of Mzansi’s musical legends, turning the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium into a pulsating hub of music and dance.
Trompies, TKZ Family Artists and the charismatic Thebe will thrill fans of classic kwaito with their vibrant performances.
Complementing these artists, talented local acts, including Sdudla noMa1000, Pastor the DJ, Betusile and Nomabotwe, will step into the spotlight, showcasing the region’s rich musical heritage.
The MC for the concert will be the Eastern Cape’s own Unathi Nkayi, renowned singer and television and radio personality.
A Day Full of Action, Food and Entertainment
Gates for the event open at 8am and the music will start at 8.30am before the matches take place at 10am and 1pm.
And if you’re hungry, don’t worry as there will be eight food trucks at the stadium to meet a variety of tastes.
The final showdown at 5pm will decide who claims the prestigious Home of Legends Cup championship.
After the final whistle, the event will seamlessly transition into a music concert, promising to keep the stadium buzzing well into the evening.
Sponsored
Home of Legends Cup — a historic first for the Eastern Cape
Image: Supplied
Get ready, Nelson Mandela Bay. The stage is set for an unforgettable day of sport, music and celebration.
This Saturday, November 16, the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha will host the first-ever Home of Legends Cup 2024, an event that promises to unite soccer fans and music lovers like never before.
A Clash of Soccer Titans
Four of SA’s powerhouses — our very own Chippa United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Lamontville Golden Arrows — will battle it out on the field, bringing high-octane action and fierce competition to the heart of Nelson Mandela Bay.
These teams are not just competitors; they are pillars of SA soccer, each bringing their unique history, tactical prowess and fervent fan bases.
From the skilful plays of Mamelodi Sundowns, known for their continental dominance, to the storied legacy of Kaizer Chiefs, a club synonymous with SA soccer, the dynamic flair and home-ground pride of Chippa, and the relentless pace and tactical finesse of Golden Arrows, the stakes have never been higher.
The semifinal round, determined by an interactive online polling system, reflects the passion of the fans who selected these matchups. The semifinals are:
Semifinal 1: Kaizer Chiefs v Lamontville Golden Arrows (kickoff at 10am)
Semifinal 2: Mamelodi Sundowns v Chippa United (kickoff at 1pm)
The winners of these matches will face off in the grand Home of Legends Cup final at 5pm. Each match promises top-tier soccer with heart-stopping moments that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.
Musical Giants take the Stage
This year’s Home of Legends Cup isn’t just about soccer; it’s a fully-fledged festival of SA culture.
Fans will be treated to live performances by some of Mzansi’s musical legends, turning the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium into a pulsating hub of music and dance.
Trompies, TKZ Family Artists and the charismatic Thebe will thrill fans of classic kwaito with their vibrant performances.
Complementing these artists, talented local acts, including Sdudla noMa1000, Pastor the DJ, Betusile and Nomabotwe, will step into the spotlight, showcasing the region’s rich musical heritage.
The MC for the concert will be the Eastern Cape’s own Unathi Nkayi, renowned singer and television and radio personality.
A Day Full of Action, Food and Entertainment
Gates for the event open at 8am and the music will start at 8.30am before the matches take place at 10am and 1pm.
And if you’re hungry, don’t worry as there will be eight food trucks at the stadium to meet a variety of tastes.
The final showdown at 5pm will decide who claims the prestigious Home of Legends Cup championship.
After the final whistle, the event will seamlessly transition into a music concert, promising to keep the stadium buzzing well into the evening.
Image: Supplied
Be Part of History
The Nelson Mandela Development Agency is proud to bring this first-of-its-type event to Gqeberha.
The Home of Legends Cup is not just a tournament; it’s a multilayered celebration of SA pride, fusing soccer, music and cultural heritage into an unparalleled experience.
This event is set to become an annual highlight that celebrates the spirit of unity and community.
Don’t miss your chance to be a part of history.
Secure your all access pass for just R199 at Webtickets.co.za or at selected Pick n Pay and Boxer stores.
Come to be a part of this momentous occasion where legends of the past inspire the heroes of the future, and the energy never stops.
Get ready for a day that promises unforgettable memories and the pride of Nelson Mandela Bay at its finest.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics