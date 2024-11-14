Young Walmer High poets win the day in Ihlumelo schools competition
After showcasing their poetic prowess, Walmer High School’s pupils walked away with the bragging rights in the Ihlumelo High School Poetry Competition at the weekend.
The annual competition saw dozens of Nelson Mandela Bay high school pupils gather at the Mendi Art Centre, where they expressed themselves through poetry, voicing their views on contemporary issues in their communities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.