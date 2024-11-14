News

WATCH | 'Morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs

By Reuters - 14 November 2024

Engineers at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials in Daejeon, South Korea, have developed a shape-shifting "morphing" wheel that changes its stiffness in real-time, allowing wheelchairs and other mobility devices to overcome obstacles with ease.

A Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials researcher controls a wheelchair with stiffness-variable morphing wheels in Daejeon, South Korea, on November 5 2024.
Image: Reuters TV/via REUTERS
Researcher presses down on a stiffness-variable morphing wheel to check its stiffness.
Image: Reuters TV/via REUTERS
Researcher controls a wheelchair with stiffness-variable morphing wheels as it goes over an obstacle.
Researcher controls a wheelchair with stiffness-variable morphing wheels as it goes over an obstacle.
Image: Reuters TV/via REUTERS
