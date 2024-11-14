Tainted food fears haunt Nelson Mandela Bay’s poor
Ramaphosa to address nation amid growing outrage over sale of expired or contaminated produce in spaza shops
As spaza shops become ground zero for a rising wave of food poisoning cases across SA — some fatal — scores of Nelson Mandela Bay residents say they simply have no choice but to continue buying groceries from these outlets.
With limited access to supermarkets, the poor are trapped in a dangerous cycle, where the food they depend on could potentially kill them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.