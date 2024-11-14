Gqeberha police have asked for the public’s assistance to locate two teenage girls who were reported missing from a place of safety nearly two weeks ago.
According to police reports, Baderonisa Herman, 14, and Daniella Rayners, 16, were last seen on November 2 when they left Erica House in Bethelsdorp with a third girl.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said they had left the property at about 7am on their way to Central.
“According to the reports, one of the girls went back to Erica House the same day, but Herman and Rayners allegedly stayed behind at the taxi terminus in Central,” Beetge said.
He said missing persons cases were under investigation.
The police have urged anyone with information about the missing girls to contact WO Timothy Minyayo of the Mount Road family violence child protection and sexual offences unit on 071-475-1731.
Alternatively they can contact SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
Public asked to assist in search for missing teens
Image: SUPPLIED
