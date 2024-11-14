News

LISTEN | How gambling is taking its toll

14 November 2024
There is an increasing number of young males who gamble
There is an increase in the number of young adults — predominantly males — in SA who are gambling.

That is according to the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation’s treatment and counselling specialist, Bongiwe Ngobese.

Speaking on Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann in the wake of gambling addict Liezel Badenhorst’s 15-year sentence for stealing from her employers, Ngobese says gambling is taking its toll on pathological gamblers.

