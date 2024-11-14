Legato SA flying Nelson Mandela Bay flag at gospel awards
Six-member group nominated in best a cappella category
Gqeberha’s six-member a cappella group Legato SA are hoping to hit all the right notes and return home winners after receiving their first nomination for the SABC Crown Gospel Awards.
The group’s eclectic mix of Gospel, Afro Pop, Afro Soul and Traditional African Music, may be their ticket to taking the category of Best Acapella Group at the red carpet event taking place on November 24 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. ...
