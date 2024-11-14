Learn to Swim programme on track to make Nelson Mandela Bay metro pools safe
In a bid to minimise drowning incidents and upskill residents, Nelson Mandela Bay will provide swimming lessons to children and adults in communities across the city through its Learn to Swim programme this festive season.
The programme, which will be implemented through schools, will run in eight of the city’s swimming pools including Zwide, New Brighton, Rosedale, Gelvandale, Westering, Newton Parkand Malabar. ..
