IN PICS | Unlicensed butchery making sausage in unsanitary conditions declared a crime scene in Cape Town

City authorities say meat posed significant health risk to consumers

By Kim Swartz - 14 November 2024
This is the makeshift sausage processing and packaging operation discovered by police and city officials in Mfuleni, Cape Town.
Image: JP Smith/Facebook

Police crime intelligence and city health officials have shut down an unlicensed food manufacturing operation found to be processing and packaging sausages in unsanitary conditions in Cape Town.

Sausage being weighed and packaged.
Image: JP Smith/Facebook

Authorities carried out the bust in a joint operation on Wednesday after receiving a tip-off about a property in Mfuleni.

“The facility was processing and packaging sausages in unhygienic conditions, posing a significant health risk to consumers,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.

“The premises has been declared a crime scene and forensics experts are processing the contents and confiscating food samples for further testing.”  

The owner and four employees were suspected of being in the country illegally. Everyone found on the premises would be detained, he added.

“This operation highlights the importance of food safety and the need for strict regulations to prevent unlicensed and unsanitary food manufacturing operations,” said Smith.

“The City of Cape Town and SAPS has shown commitment to addressing crime and ensuring public safety.”

Some of the meat being processed.
Image: JP Smith/Facebook

TimesLIVE

