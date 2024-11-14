Authorities carried out the bust in a joint operation on Wednesday after receiving a tip-off about a property in Mfuleni.
“The facility was processing and packaging sausages in unhygienic conditions, posing a significant health risk to consumers,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“The premises has been declared a crime scene and forensics experts are processing the contents and confiscating food samples for further testing.”
The owner and four employees were suspected of being in the country illegally. Everyone found on the premises would be detained, he added.
“This operation highlights the importance of food safety and the need for strict regulations to prevent unlicensed and unsanitary food manufacturing operations,” said Smith.
“The City of Cape Town and SAPS has shown commitment to addressing crime and ensuring public safety.”
IN PICS | Unlicensed butchery making sausage in unsanitary conditions declared a crime scene in Cape Town
City authorities say meat posed significant health risk to consumers
Image: JP Smith/Facebook
Police crime intelligence and city health officials have shut down an unlicensed food manufacturing operation found to be processing and packaging sausages in unsanitary conditions in Cape Town.
Image: JP Smith/Facebook
Authorities carried out the bust in a joint operation on Wednesday after receiving a tip-off about a property in Mfuleni.
“The facility was processing and packaging sausages in unhygienic conditions, posing a significant health risk to consumers,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“The premises has been declared a crime scene and forensics experts are processing the contents and confiscating food samples for further testing.”
The owner and four employees were suspected of being in the country illegally. Everyone found on the premises would be detained, he added.
“This operation highlights the importance of food safety and the need for strict regulations to prevent unlicensed and unsanitary food manufacturing operations,” said Smith.
“The City of Cape Town and SAPS has shown commitment to addressing crime and ensuring public safety.”
Image: JP Smith/Facebook
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News