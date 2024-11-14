News

Exceptional student rewarded with Rhodes scholarship to Oxford

By Herald Reporter - 14 November 2024

With a range of high-profile achievements, including being selected as the Rhodes Scholar-elect for SA at large for 2025, the inspirational academic and leadership journey of Oyama Mzayidume continues.

The final-year LLB student at Rhodes University is the latest to join a distinguished cohort of Rhodes Scholar-Elect recipients at the University of Oxford, where she plans to pursue a Bachelor of Civil Law (BCL) degree...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Samanjalo: From Ash to Cash
Senzo Meiwa murder trial | 13 November 2024

Most Read