Exceptional student rewarded with Rhodes scholarship to Oxford
With a range of high-profile achievements, including being selected as the Rhodes Scholar-elect for SA at large for 2025, the inspirational academic and leadership journey of Oyama Mzayidume continues.
The final-year LLB student at Rhodes University is the latest to join a distinguished cohort of Rhodes Scholar-Elect recipients at the University of Oxford, where she plans to pursue a Bachelor of Civil Law (BCL) degree...
