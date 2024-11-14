Deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk summonsed to court for cyber fraud

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk has been summonsed to appear in court in December on allegations of committing cyber fraud and contravening the municipal finance management act (MFMA).
The former mayor was issued the summons on Thursday, Hawks spokesperson Ndimphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed.
"The Hawks can confirm that the former mayor of Nelson Mandela Metropolitan municipality who is currently a deputy mayor has been issued with summons by the Gqeberha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation of the Hawks on 14 November 2024 facing allegations of Cyber fraud and contravention of MFM.
“The former mayor is due to appear before the Gqeberha Commercial Crimes court on 12 December 2024,” Mhlakuvana said.
This is a developing story.
Image: Eugene Coetzee
