Cookhouse Wind Farm powers leaders of tomorrow
A group of pupils recently received an opportunity to refocus and adopt the right attitude to evolve into the next era of leaders in the Cookhouse community and beyond.
Sipho Camagu High School and Johnson Nqonqoza High School pupils participated in a residential academy through the Columba Leadership Programme...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.