News

Conference focuses on challenges facing local government

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 14 November 2024

The second annual District Development Model (DDM) conference kicked off on Wednesday at Nelson Mandela University, drawing key figures from the government, civil society and academia.

The three-day event, hosted by the South African Council of Graduates (SACGRA) and the university, is set to confront SA’s pressing local governance challenges — from professionalising the public service to addressing youth unemployment in municipalities. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Samanjalo: From Ash to Cash
Senzo Meiwa murder trial | 13 November 2024

Most Read