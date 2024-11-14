Bank employee confesses to R245,000 cyber fraud
Lusanda Qose convicted of making 83 illegal transactions on client’s account
After abusing her knowledge of the bank’s digital operating systems, an FNB employee fraudulently accessed a client’s online profile and manipulated his accounts to give herself full access to his funds and illegally withdrew more than R240,000.
Lusanda Qose was convicted of 83 counts of fraud and cyber fraud as well as charges related to unlawfully accessing a client’s private information...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.