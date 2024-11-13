News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By TimesLIVE - 13 November 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues on Wednesday at the Pretoria high court.

