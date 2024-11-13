Something fishy going on at North End lake
Buckets of fish potentially poisoned with E. coli from contaminated water being caught and sold to unsuspecting spaza shop owners
Police swooped on illegal squatters at the filthy North End lake in Gqeberha on Tuesday — an area where buckets of fish potentially poisoned with E. coli are being caught and sold to spaza shop owners.
The fish are resold to families — and according to a leading environmental expert, could result in people becoming seriously ill...
