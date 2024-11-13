News

Shops shut, foreign nationals arrested in North End swoop

By Nomazima Nkosi - 13 November 2024

Confused bystanders watched as at least five undocumented foreign nationals were loaded in the back of vans and taken away to have their statuses verified as officials from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality cracked down on businesses operating illegally.

During Tuesday’s operation in North End, several shops were shut down for failing to comply with municipal bylaws, operating with illegal electricity connections and lacking certificates of acceptability...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Toyota Hilux Raider 48V
Separatist group claims deadly bomb blast at a Pakistan train station | REUTERS

Most Read