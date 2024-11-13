Shops shut, foreign nationals arrested in North End swoop
Confused bystanders watched as at least five undocumented foreign nationals were loaded in the back of vans and taken away to have their statuses verified as officials from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality cracked down on businesses operating illegally.
During Tuesday’s operation in North End, several shops were shut down for failing to comply with municipal bylaws, operating with illegal electricity connections and lacking certificates of acceptability...
