News

Safa president Jordaan seeks to avoid arrest over R1.3m fraud case

Safa boss files papers seeking to interdict his 'imminent arrest'

Premium
By Botho Molosankwe - 13 November 2024

Danny Jordaan has approached the court to block his arrest, which was scheduled for Wednesday, in connection with a R1.3m fraud and theft case.

The South African Football Association (Safa) president filed papers in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday seeking to interdict his imminent arrest and prosecution...

