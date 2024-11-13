News

Nelson Mandela Bay’s revolutionary new security system unveiled

Plan to take back streets includes high-resolution cameras, boots on the ground and armed response

By Guy Rogers - 13 November 2024

A revolutionary new security system that could hound the hoodlums out of Nelson Mandela Bay’s worst crime hotspots was unveiled by the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) at the Tramways building on Tuesday.

The R7m system, funded by the MBDA, features a battalion of smart cameras, lightning-fast fibre, a 24/7 control centre and immediate armed response...

