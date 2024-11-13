Nelson Mandela Bay’s revolutionary new security system unveiled
Plan to take back streets includes high-resolution cameras, boots on the ground and armed response
A revolutionary new security system that could hound the hoodlums out of Nelson Mandela Bay’s worst crime hotspots was unveiled by the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) at the Tramways building on Tuesday.
The R7m system, funded by the MBDA, features a battalion of smart cameras, lightning-fast fibre, a 24/7 control centre and immediate armed response...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.