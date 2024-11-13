Nelson Mandela Bay unemployment rate lowest since 2015
A downward trend in the unemployment rate in Nelson Mandela Bay continues, marking the lowest since 2015 with joblessness down to 24.5% in the third quarter of 2024.
This marks a decrease of 6.4 percentage points from the previous quarter when the unemployment rate stood at 30.9%...
