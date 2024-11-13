Gambling addict who stole from law firm jailed for 15 years
Suspended or non-custodial sentence would be ‘woefully inadequate’, court finds
It was a bittersweet moment for the owners of a Gqeberha law firm as the woman who stole close to R18m from them was jailed for 15 years.
And while they were glad to see justice served, it was also an emotional day in court as Liezel Badenhorst had once been their friend...
