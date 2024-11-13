News

Elderly man’s body found in Young Park

By Brandon Nel - 13 November 2024
The body of an elderly man was found in bushes in Young Park on Wednesday morning
DISCOVERED IN BUSHES: The body of an elderly man was found in bushes in Young Park on Wednesday morning
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA

The body of an elderly man was found in bushes in Young Park on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the discovery was made in Chase Drive at about 7.15am.

“Police were alerted of a body that was found by a passer-by in the bushes,” he said.

“On the scene, the body of an adult male, estimated to be aged between 65 and 70 years, was discovered.

“He is suspected to be a homeless person and no foul play is suspected.”

Beetge said an inquest docket had been opened.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Samanjalo: From Ash to Cash
Senzo Meiwa murder trial | 13 November 2024

Most Read