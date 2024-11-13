The body of an elderly man was found in bushes in Young Park on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the discovery was made in Chase Drive at about 7.15am.
“Police were alerted of a body that was found by a passer-by in the bushes,” he said.
“On the scene, the body of an adult male, estimated to be aged between 65 and 70 years, was discovered.
“He is suspected to be a homeless person and no foul play is suspected.”
Beetge said an inquest docket had been opened.
HeraldLIVE
Elderly man’s body found in Young Park
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA
HeraldLIVE
