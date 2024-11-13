Club cricket in Nelson Mandela Bay on a sticky wicket
Bay lower league and women’s matches suspended amid shortage of fields
Club cricket in Nelson Mandela Bay has been plunged into crisis with all lower league and women’s matches being suspended indefinitely.
Last week, EP Cricket emailed its clubs, informing them that due to the lack of maintained playing fields and pitches, only premier and promotion leagues would continue, leaving an estimated 800 cricketers in the lower and women’s leagues out of action...
