Addo man who raped girl, 13, sentenced to life in prison
When an Addo man asked a 13-year-old girl to accompany him on an errand, she willingly went with him because she considered him a respected, older neighbour.
Instead, he led her to an outdoor toilet, where he betrayed her trust and raped her...
