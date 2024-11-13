News

Addo man who raped girl, 13, sentenced to life in prison

By Herald Reporter - 13 November 2024

When an Addo man asked a 13-year-old girl to accompany him on an errand, she willingly went with him because she considered him a respected, older neighbour.

Instead, he led her to an outdoor toilet, where he betrayed her trust and raped her...

