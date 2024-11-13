36,000 'undesirables' arrested by border authority in six months

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber says the Border Management Authority's (BMA) work can be scaled up by collaboration with the private sector in the logistics, transportation, security and technology sectors.
Schreiber says South Africa needs to be secured against criminality while opening the country up to tourism, skills and investment.
Over the past two quarters, he said, the BMA had apprehended more than 36,000 “undocumented, undesirable and inadmissible people”. It also seized 249 fraudulent documents and confiscated more than 1,100 stolen vehicle parts, drugs with a street value of R6m and illicit cigarettes worth more than R22m.
At the moment, the authority has 2,700 out of the 11,000 officials it requires, he said in the keynote address at a border management conference in Pretoria.
“In this context, it is crucial to leverage the strength of partnerships and co-operation.”
In addition to existing collaboration across government entities, Schreiber said he supported public-private partnerships to leverage technology, streamline trade processes and optimise operational efficiency.
Image: ADREES LATIF/REUTERS
“By working with logistics companies, for instance, we can more effectively monitor the movement of goods and manage the flow of trade, which helps reduce congestion and improves service delivery,” he said.
“Collaboration with security firms enables us to enhance surveillance, monitor high-risk areas and respond quickly to incidents.
“Technology firms are also key players in this effort, helping us integrate digital solutions that make border processing faster and more secure.
“There can be no more powerful force multiplier than investing in technology. For example, a single modern drone used by the BMA for surveillance of the borderline will be able to effectively detect illegal crossings in a context where the authority lacks the manpower it needs for surveillance.
“The use of body cameras can similarly make a major impact on ongoing efforts to combat corruption.”
