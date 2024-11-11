'Whistle-blower' Morgan-Mashale interdicted from defaming Shadrack Sibiya

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has obtained an interim order barring Patricia Morgan-Mashale from publishing defamatory statements about him.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has obtained an interim order barring Patricia Morgan-Mashale from publishing defamatory statements about him.
Morgan-Mashale, who describes herself as a whistle-blower and human rights defender, alleged in several X and Facebook posts Sibiya was corrupt.
The Johannesburg high court on Monday issued an interim order, with a return date of December 5, calling on Morgan-Mashale to advance reasons why the interim order should not be made final.
The order declared that the allegations made by Morgan-Mashale about Sibiya were unlawful and defamatory, alternatively that the statements were made falsely with the intention to injure Sibiya. The offending statements are contained in seven X and Facebook posts from March 6 to October 30.
Morgan-Mashale was ordered to permanently retract or remove or delete the seven statements on her Facebook account and X account within 24 hours after receiving Monday's order.
The order interdicted her from publishing any further defamatory statements concerning Sibiya in terms similar to the seven posts, wherein she directly or indirectly or repeats the same allegations as those made in the statements.
The court said pending the return day and finalisation of the matter, the orders preventing Morgan-Mashale from publishing defamatory statements against Sibiya shall operate as an interim interdict.
Sibiya was given permission to serve his application, together with a copy of the court order, on Morgan-Mashale by Facebook Messenger and Instagram.
