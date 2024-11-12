News

Twenty-nine pupils from KwaNobuhle rushed to clinic after consuming chips

By Brandon Nel - 12 November 2024

Twenty-nine Nelson Mandela Bay primary school children were rushed to a clinic on Tuesday after falling ill from eating chips allegedly sold by a street vendor.

The pupils, from Nokwezi Primary School in KwaNobuhle, suffered symptoms of itchy skin and stomach cramps shortly after consuming the snack...

