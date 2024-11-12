George taxi commuters and motorists can expect a disruptive morning on Wednesday as Uncedo Taxi Association members plan to protest in the streets of the usually peaceful town.
The march will proceed through George from the four-ways stop in Thembalethu to the municipal offices in York Street before proceeding to the provincial traffic department in George Industria to hand over respective memorandums of demand.
Uncedo George branch organiser Sihle Vuwane said the march would start at 7.30am and continue until about 3pm and commuters were advised to make alternative travel arrangements.
“The march is in protest against several issues ranging from our members being targeted by traffic officials to unfair competition with the Go George buses and not granting us permits,” Vuwane said.
“We have had previous agreements with the municipality as to how the system, routes and stops would work that were fair but that is no longer the case.
“We will be marching to the municipal offices to hand over a memorandum of demands and another at the provincial traffic offices.”
George municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said they were aware of the march and urged commuters to be patient, quoting a statement by the Go George bus services.
“Please take note of expected delays and a higher demand for bus services on Wednesday morning ... due to a march of the local taxi association,” the statement said.
“Passengers are encouraged to take an earlier bus or arrange for alternative transport if possible, and to please be patient as more passengers than usual may need to use the bus service.”
HeraldLIVE
Taxi protest set to disrupt travel in George on Wednesday
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
