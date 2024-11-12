‘She sold me vleis but disappeared without a trace’
All sizzle and no steak as ‘con artist is back at it’
From off-market cigarettes to discounted bottles of Old Brown Sherry and, of course, meat, the infamous “Vleisvrou” is reportedly back at it, allegedly scamming a string of Nelson Mandela Bay residents out of their hard-earned cash.
Using e-hailing services, her own skedonk, or relying on an elderly man for a lift, the smooth-talking woman goes door-to-door in Algoa Park and Despatch, peddling various products at discounted rates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.