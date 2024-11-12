Popular Nelson Mandela Bay musician beats Tourette’s behind the mic
Diagnosed with the neurological disorder at just six years old, Edward Allen’s path to success has not been an easy one
Despite being diagnosed with Tourette syndrome as a child, a Gqeberha musician is now commanding the attention he once feared, entertaining large crowds in busy pubs and nightclubs across the Bay every weekend.
However, Edward Allen’s path to success has not been an easy one...
