NMU prof wins Inspiring Fifty award

Nelson Mandela University IT professor Darelle van Greunen has been honoured as one of Africa’s top 50 remarkable women who are making impactful contributions across the continent’s tech ecosystem.
Van Greunen was named as one of the Inspiring Fifty Africa award winners on Sunday.
The awards honour women who are inspiring the next generation of talent, and driving forward diversity and inclusion.
Van Greunen’s trailblazing efforts as the director of the Centre for Community Technologies (CCT) at NMU have seen her consistently demonstrate that technology can be a powerful enabler of social transformation.
Her career has been defined by her innovative approach to research and passion for using technology to improve lives.
Under her guidance, the centre has emerged as a key player in delivering influential community-driven technological innovations that improve health care, education and quality of life.
Her efforts have been particularly fruitful for marginalised communities, where she has worked to create opportunities for the youth and women to enter the tech workforce and gain the necessary skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.
“I have a fascination with innovation and how technology can be used as a catalyst for social transformation.
“My career has always been around community interventions and looking at how to support communities to co-create solutions to their challenges,” Van Greunen said.
“Being the only person in academia to receive this award in 2024 says something about NMU and how we live in service of society.”
With technology, specifically mobile technology, playing a key and rapidly increasing role in facilitating community-level knowledge, the centre engages with communities, particularly in townships and rural areas in SA, to co-design technology solutions for everyday challenges.
“Our research requires a comprehensive understanding of the technical knowledge, infrastructure and socioeconomic landscape of the communities we partner with to ensure that whatever technology solution is being developed, addresses the needs and context of the users,” she said.
The centre, which is part of the Faculty of Engineering, the Built Environment and Technology, is the only SA university research unit that specifically focuses on ICT solutions for Africa, by Africans, in Africa.
Since 2014, the centre has grown into an internationally recognised, award-winning research and engagement entity.
Among the projects led by Van Greunen is MHealth4Afrika (Maternal Health For Africa), a digital health project funded by the EU Horizon 2020, out of seven national submissions.
It is being used to build a mobile, electronic management system for patient/client data in public clinics and hospitals in Kenya, Malawi and Ethiopia, focusing on the records and data for pregnant women and their full pregnancy cycle until the newborn phase.
The centre has also won numerous European awards, such as the Commonwealth Digital Health Awards, a UN award, and the Outsystems international user experience and innovation award.
Additionally, Van Greunen, affectionately known as the “people’s professor”, won the National Research Foundation Innovation Award for making research more accessible in communities.
NMU prof wins Inspiring Fifty award
