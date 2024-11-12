Lack of lifeguards leaves bathers high and dry
Metro misses deadline to hire staff at four busy beaches ahead of summer season
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s failure to hire contracted lifeguards has left swimmers vulnerable on four of the city’s busiest beaches.
Despite promising to have lifeguards in place by October 1, the city missed its deadline, leaving Blue Horizon Bay, Maitlands, Sardinia Bay and Brighton beaches unguarded...
