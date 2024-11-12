News

Gambling addict jailed for 15 years for stealing R18m

By Riaan Marais - 12 November 2024

Convicted fraudster Liezel Badenhorst has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for stealing from her employers, Gqeberha-based law firm DTS Attorneys.

Handing down the sentence in the city’s commercial crimes court on Tuesday, magistrate Vusiwe Mnyani said the sentence should serve as a deterrent to future offenders...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Separatist group claims deadly bomb blast at a Pakistan train station | REUTERS
GRAPHIC WARNING: Deadly Israeli strike hits north Gaza as Qatar stalls ...

Most Read