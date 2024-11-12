Gambling addict jailed for 15 years for stealing R18m
Convicted fraudster Liezel Badenhorst has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for stealing from her employers, Gqeberha-based law firm DTS Attorneys.
Handing down the sentence in the city’s commercial crimes court on Tuesday, magistrate Vusiwe Mnyani said the sentence should serve as a deterrent to future offenders...
