Food drive shows beauty more than skin deep
Beauty kings and queens from across the Eastern Cape embarked on a mission to feed the hungry, and successfully collected 18.8 tonnes of food in the national Power Towers Food Drive competition, with the food to be donated to local charities.
The competition is organised by the Rolemodels Foundation which uses pageant title holders from across the country as the driving force of its success. ..
