FAW Trucks to inject R200m into Coega plant to boost capacity
Chinese automotive company FAW Trucks will inject R200m into its Gqeberha assembly plant to increase the number of units rolled out each year from 5,000 to more than 8,000.
Over the next five years, the investment will expand production lines for the 12 models...
