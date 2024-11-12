Emotional testimony ahead of gambling addict’s sentence
Badenhorst issues tearful apology, victims tell of financial pain from her actions
She stole R18m from her employers to feed her crippling gambling addiction, but her underhanded dealings cost her victims close to R40m as they had to take out several loans to plug the holes left in their accounts.
This shocking reality came to light when Rian du Toit and his wife, Andri, gave insight into how their law firm and personal lives were nearly wrecked by their employee, Liezel Badenhorst...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.