Ransom demand made for kidnapped student
The family of a kidnapped Nelson Mandela Bay IT student said they had spoken to the young man after a ransom demand was made, and that he claimed to have been brutally beaten by his abductors.
A R1m demand for 20-year-old Qays Mohaned Hersi Mohamoud’s release was later lowered to R800,000...
