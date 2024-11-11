News

Kidnapped student back home, says family

By Brandon Nel - 11 November 2024

For a couple of days, a student was beaten so severely that his arm was broken after he was allegedly kidnapped in Gqeberha and held hostage.

But the nightmare ordeal ended on Monday night as Qays Mohaned Hersi Mohamoud was reunited with family members in Korsten...

