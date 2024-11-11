Kidnapped student back home, says family
For a couple of days, a student was beaten so severely that his arm was broken after he was allegedly kidnapped in Gqeberha and held hostage.
But the nightmare ordeal ended on Monday night as Qays Mohaned Hersi Mohamoud was reunited with family members in Korsten...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.