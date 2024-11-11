Fontein pupils show off their talents at annual exhibition
Pupils from the technical occupational curriculum at Fontein Full-Service School in Gelvandale dazzled the community with their artistic and culinary talents at the second annual food and art exhibition, which was held at the Gelvandale Community Centre on Friday.
Full-service schools are dedicated to providing education to those with learning barriers by addressing a wide range of learning needs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.