Feya Faku to headline NMU jazz concert

Nelson Mandela University’s South Campus auditorium will come alive with the sounds of jazz at the ISISUSA Jazz Fest concert, an event that promises to resonate far beyond the concert hall.
Presented by the university’s arts culture and heritage department, in association with the visual and performing arts department, the concert marks a rare collaboration of education, community and artistic excellence, anchored in the theme “Improvisation and Syncopation: Re-Imaginations”.
The concert takes place on Friday at 6pm.
Gqeberha-born jazz icon, Feya Faku, celebrated globally for his masterful trumpet work and rich history in SA jazz, will headline this year’s fest concert.
Known for his collaborations with legends such as Abdullah Ibrahim and Victor Ntoni, Faku’s artistry embodies the festival’s commitment to musical dialogue, cultural heritage and democracy.
Under the musical direction of Victoria Park High School music department head Marlon Louis, Faku will lead a programme featuring both Victoria Park High pupils and NMU’s talented students and alumni.
The event kicks off with a segment titled Anticipating Democracy, performed by Victoria Park High School, capturing jazz’s role in inspiring the democratic ideals SA has fought to uphold.
The second session, led by Faku, delves into Democracy, exploring jazz as a form of democratic expression, where improvisation and freedom take centre stage.
The evening culminates in a dynamic improvisation session, symbolising a collective reimagining of democracy that involves all performers and reflects the evolving voice of Gqeberha.
The concert aims to support community engagement and skills-building in the local music community, providing NMU students and local young musicians with invaluable insights from Faku through jazz workshops on Thursday.
These collaborations offer a platform for cross-generational and cultural exchanges, reinforcing the university’s values of inclusivity, social justice and community upliftment.
The ISISUSA Jazz Fest Concert is free to the public.
HeraldLIVE
Feya Faku to headline NMU jazz concert
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
