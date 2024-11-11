Cruise season expected to bolster Nelson Mandela Bay economy

The arrival of the MV SH Diana at the weekend signalled the start of an expected record-breaking 2024/2025 cruise season for Nelson Mandela Bay.
The season was officially opened at the Port of Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
Of the 47 cruise ships expected, 14 will remain in port overnight, bringing more than 71,000 passengers to the metro.
Acting port manager David Goliath said the port was proud to welcome the MV SH Diana.
“The projected economic effect is significant, but equally important is the opportunity to showcase the city’s rich culture and warm hospitality to the world.
“We look forward to fostering memorable experiences for our visitors and will continue to drive economic growth in the region through strategic partnerships.
“Additionally, we have partnered with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of all visitors throughout the season,” Goliath said.
The port has experienced exponential growth of cruise liner calls over the last three seasons.
In 2021/2022, the port welcomed 33 vessels, which grew to 37 in 2022/2023.
Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said this was the start of an exciting and prosperous season for the metro.
She said the anticipated economic effect of the season was significant.
Building on the R81.5m generated during the previous season, she said they expected the economic contribution from cruise tourism to range from R85m to R95m.
“This growth in arrivals is not only a reflection of the increasing global demand for Southern African cruise itineraries, but also a direct result of shifts in cruise route preferences due to recent instability in the Middle East.
“This has led many cruise lines to favour our beautiful SA coast as a safe and attractive alternative.
“In addition to these key players, we are also seeing increasing interest from emerging luxury brands that are helping to diversify our cruise tourism offerings,” Lobishe said.
HeraldLIVE
Image: SUPPLIED
