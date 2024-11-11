News

Boy, 15, admits to fatal stabbing

By Herald Reporter - 11 November 2024

A 15-year-old Gqeberha  boy has been placed in compulsory residence at the Burgersdorp Child and Youth Centre after he pleaded guilty to stabbing his 18-year-old friend to death during a fight over drugs.

The New Brighton Regional Court heard how the Veeplaas teenager had become embroiled in a fight with the victim in Govan Mbeki Avenue on August 4 2023...

