Boy, 15, admits to fatal stabbing
A 15-year-old Gqeberha boy has been placed in compulsory residence at the Burgersdorp Child and Youth Centre after he pleaded guilty to stabbing his 18-year-old friend to death during a fight over drugs.
The New Brighton Regional Court heard how the Veeplaas teenager had become embroiled in a fight with the victim in Govan Mbeki Avenue on August 4 2023...
