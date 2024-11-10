Search continues for student kidnapped in Gqeberha
A search is under way for a 20-year-old student who was robbed and abducted by armed men in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Qays Mohaned Hersi Mohamoud was taken at gunpoint on the corner of Aubrey Street and Kobus Road in Parkside at about 7pm...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.