Case against DA councillor for repainting road markings withdrawn
A case against DA PR councillor Eldridge Ruiters for repainting road markings in his hometown of Aberdeen was withdrawn from the court’s roll after the Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality failed to produce the bylaw he allegedly violated.
Earlier this week, Ruiters appeared in the Aberdeen magistrate’s court after refusing to pay a R350 fine for repainting faded road markings without official permission...
