EFF supporters demand councillor be investigated on corruption charges
More than a dozen EFF supporters demonstrated outside the Gqeberha City Hall on Friday, calling for DA ward 5 councillor Terri Stander to be investigated for corruption.
The call comes after a secretary in Stander’s office, Ntombizanele Tyobeka, was arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday on fraud and corruption charges for allegedly selling jobs for R2,000 each. ..
